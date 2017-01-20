 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Key Threats In 2017 And Beyond



1/20/2017 8:53:56 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
In spite of being one of worst performing stock in 2016 among the EU Pharma, as a result of the unexpected pressure in the US Diabetes franchise, I would not chase Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) in 2017, because I think the market hasn't still recognized the threats that the company will face in the next couple of years.

I like Novo Nordisk's R&D productivity and its best in class assets in the diabetes market but I don't think the company is strongly poised to outperform from the current valuation of 15.8x P/E as it will still suffer from a series of headwinds in 2017 and beyond:

1. NovoSeven will face competition by ACE910 in 2017, which has recently reported positive headlines from a Phase III trial in Haemophilia A for patients with inhibitors (HAVEN 1).

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 