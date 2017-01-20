|
Simulations Plus (SLP) Release: Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share
1/20/2017 8:14:55 AM
LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP), a leading provider of simulation and modeling software for pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that its board of directors has declared its next ongoing quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to its shareholders. This cash dividend will be distributed on Monday, February 6, 2017, to shareholders of record as of Monday, January 30, 2017.
