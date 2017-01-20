|
PAREXEL (PRXL) Release: Biopharma Announces Date Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Release And Conference Call
1/20/2017 8:13:21 AM
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ: PRXL) will release financial results for the Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 after the close of the stock market.
PAREXEL will host a conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 2, 2017 to discuss the results. To access the webcast, visit the Investor Section of PAREXEL’s website at www.PAREXEL.com. This webcast will continue to be accessible for one year following the live broadcast. To participate via telephone, dial (408) 940-3886 and ask to join PAREXEL’s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 conference call.
comments powered by