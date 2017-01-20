|
NeuroMetrix (NURO) Announces Date For 2016 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
1/20/2017 8:05:49 AM
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO, NUROW) announced today that it plans to issue its 2016 full year and fourth quarter financial results before the opening of the market on January 26, 2017. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on January 26, 2017 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.
