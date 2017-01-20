|
Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2016 Earnings And 2017 Guidance Release And Conference Call
1/20/2017 8:04:42 AM
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provide 2017 guidance on Tuesday, February 14th, before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss this information on Tuesday, February 14th, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.criver.com. A replay will be accessible through the same website.
comments powered by