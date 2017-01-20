DSG, Inc. Release: Company Accelerates Growth With Opening Of New Office In Bangalore, India

MALVERN, Pa. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DSG, Inc., leading provider of eClinical technology solutions, data management, professional services and customer support recently opened a new office in Bangalore, India, to accommodate rapid growth and better serve client needs. DSG's Bangalore office will complement its existing facility located in Noida, India. DSG Bangalore’s state-of-the-art facility will occupy a floor in the Prestige Shantiniketan building. The new office space will accommodate over 300 people and support the company’s growth strategy. In expanding its footprint, DSG adds expertise, scale, and breadth of services, adding staff from a highly skilled pool of manager-level employees bringing years of industry experience from some of the largest pharmaceutical companies and global Clinical Research Organizations.

“Since creating our India division in 2008, DSG has run a highly efficient and successful operation there leveraging identical SOPs established in our U.S. operations,” said DSG’s CEO, Tony Varano. “We realize some U.S.-based CROs and service organizations have tried and failed to find the winning formula, but we have, and continue to make excellent use of India’s incredible talent pool. This latest expansion into Bangalore is proof positive, and our clients reap the benefits of DSG’s 20-hour work day and unmatched eClinical systems delivery and support track record.”

About DSG

DSG, Inc. supports clinical data capture and management with a proprietary, organically integrated suite of award-winning user-friendly technology solutions, including flagship eCaseLink™ EDC, Risk-Based Monitoring, eSource, ePRO, IWRS Randomization-Clinical Supply Systems, Drug Safety System, and CTMS. Since 1992, DSG has successfully supported thousands of clinical trials for over 400 companies and 25,000 sites across 93 countries, headquartered in Malvern, Pa., with additional offices in the U.S. and Asia: www.dsg-us.com.

