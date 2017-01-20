DSG, Inc. Release: Company Accelerates Growth With Opening Of New Office In Bangalore, India

MALVERN, Pa. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DSG,
Inc., leading provider of eClinical technology solutions, data
management, professional
services and customer support recently opened a new office in
Bangalore, India, to accommodate rapid growth and better serve client
needs. DSG's Bangalore office will complement its existing facility
located in Noida, India. DSG Bangalore’s state-of-the-art facility will
occupy a floor in the Prestige Shantiniketan building. The new office
space will accommodate over 300 people and support the company’s growth
strategy. In expanding its footprint, DSG adds expertise, scale, and
breadth of services, adding staff from a highly skilled pool of
manager-level employees bringing years of industry experience from some
of the largest pharmaceutical companies and global Clinical Research
Organizations.
“Since creating our India division in 2008, DSG has run a highly
efficient and successful operation there leveraging identical SOPs
established in our U.S. operations”
“Since creating our India division in 2008, DSG has run a highly
efficient and successful operation there leveraging identical SOPs
established in our U.S. operations,” said DSG’s CEO, Tony Varano. “We
realize some U.S.-based CROs and service organizations have tried and
failed to find the winning formula, but we have, and continue to make
excellent use of India’s incredible talent pool. This latest expansion
into Bangalore is proof positive, and our clients reap the benefits of
DSG’s 20-hour work day and unmatched eClinical systems delivery and
support track record.”
About DSG
DSG,
Inc. supports clinical data capture and management with a
proprietary, organically integrated suite of award-winning user-friendly
technology solutions, including flagship eCaseLink™ EDC, Risk-Based
Monitoring, eSource, ePRO, IWRS Randomization-Clinical Supply Systems,
Drug Safety System, and CTMS. Since 1992, DSG has successfully supported
thousands of clinical trials for over 400 companies and 25,000 sites
across 93 countries, headquartered in Malvern, Pa., with additional
offices in the U.S. and Asia: www.dsg-us.com.
All products and services above are the property of their respective
owners.