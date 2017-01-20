Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Release: Biopharma Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation For CTP-656 For The Treatment Of Cystic Fibrosis

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concert
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) today announced that the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation
for CTP-656, Concert’s next generation CFTR potentiator being developed
for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. In December 2016, Concert
initiated a Phase 2 trial in the U.S. evaluating CTP-656 in cystic
fibrosis patients with gating mutations. Topline results from the Phase
2 trial are expected by year-end 2017.
“Receiving orphan drug designation is an important regulatory milestone,
and we are pleased that CTP-656 for cystic fibrosis has been granted
this status”
“Receiving orphan drug designation is an important regulatory milestone,
and we are pleased that CTP-656 for cystic fibrosis has been granted
this status,” said Roger Tung, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive
Officer of Concert Pharmaceuticals. “We are developing CTP-656 to
potentially offer advantages over standard of care, and our team is
committed to advancing the clinical development program to address the
unmet needs of individuals with cystic fibrosis.”
The Orphan Drug Act provides incentives for companies to develop
products for rare diseases affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the
United States. Incentives may include tax credits related to clinical
trial expenses, an exemption from the FDA user fee, FDA assistance in
clinical trial design and potential market exclusivity for seven years
following approval.
About CTP-656 and Cystic Fibrosis
CTP-656 is a novel CFTR potentiator that may offer next generation,
once-daily dosing and was developed by Concert’s novel application of
deuterium chemistry to modify ivacaftor. Ivacaftor is marketed by Vertex
Pharmaceuticals under the brand name Kalydeco. Concert is initially
developing CTP-656 as a potential monotherapy treatment for cystic
fibrosis due to gating mutations of the gene that encodes for cystic
fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), a protein, which
regulates components of sweat, mucus clearance and digestion. The
Company also intends to enable potentially more effective combinations
to treat other mutations, including homozygous F508del, by partnering
with other potentially complementary CFTR modulators.
Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening, hereditary genetic disease that
has systemic effects and can cause significantly reduced lung and
digestive system function. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,
an estimated 70,000 people worldwide have cystic fibrosis.
About Concert
Concert
Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on applying its DCE
Platform® (deuterated chemical entity platform) to create novel
medicines designed to address unmet patient needs. The Company’s
approach starts with approved drugs in which deuterium substitution has
the potential to enhance clinical safety, tolerability or efficacy.
Concert has a broad
pipeline of innovative medicines
targeting pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, central nervous
systems (CNS) disorders, as well as autoimmune and inflammatory
diseases. For more information please visit www.concertpharma.com.
Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about our future expectations,
plans and prospects, including statements about clinical development of
CTP-656 and other statements containing the words "anticipate,"
"believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may,"
"plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "would,"
and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within
the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such
forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors,
including: availability and timing of data from ongoing and future
clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary
results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of
that trial or whether results of early clinical trials will be
indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for
regulatory approvals, whether orphan drug status will be granted and
other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission and in other filings that we make with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements
included in this press release represent our views only as of the date
of this release and should not be relied upon as representing our views
as of any subsequent date. We specifically disclaim any obligation to
update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., the CoNCERT Pharmaceuticals Inc.
logo and DCE Platform are registered trademarks of Concert
Pharmaceuticals, Inc.