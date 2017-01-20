Simulations Plus (SLP) Release: Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.05 Per Share

LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP), a leading provider of simulation
and modeling software for pharmaceutical discovery and development,
today announced that its board of directors has declared its next
ongoing quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share to its shareholders.
This cash dividend will be distributed on Monday, February 6, 2017, to
shareholders of record as of Monday, January 30, 2017.
Walt Woltosz, chairman and chief executive officer of Simulations Plus,
said: “This dividend declaration is a continuation of the Board’s plan
to distribute a cash dividend of $0.05 per share per quarter. Of course,
the board always has the discretion of discontinuing, increasing, or
decreasing the dividend in accordance with the cash needs of the
business.”
About Simulations Plus, Inc.
Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug
discovery and development software, which is licensed to and used in the
conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology
companies worldwide. The company is a global leader focused on improving
the ways scientists use knowledge and data to predict the properties and
outcomes of pharmaceutical and biotechnology agents. Our innovations in
integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry,
computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology
into our software have made us the leading software provider for
physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation as well as
a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric
consulting services for regulatory submissions. For more information,
visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.