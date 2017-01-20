Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Release: New Standard Test Method To Assess Water Safety

Thermo Fisher Scientific and the ASTM develop ion
chromatography-based method for the simultaneous determination of
nitrogen and phosphorous levels in water
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Researchers investigating nutrient runoff, water quality and wastewater
treatment operators can now benefit from a new American Society for
Testing and Materials (ASTM) standard that utilizes the powerful
separation capabilities of ion chromatography for the simultaneous
determination of total nitrogen and phosphorous concentrations.
Developed in conjunction with the ASTM, the “D8001 Test Method for
Determination of Total Nitrogen, Total Kjeldahl Nitrogen by Calculation,
and Total Phosphorus in Water and Waste Water by Ion Chromatography”
allows users to concurrently monitor total nitrogen (organic nitrogen,
ammonia, nitrate and nitrite) as nitrate and total phosphorus as
orthophosphate in unfiltered water samples.
“Thermo Fisher’s method provides a single, reliable instrumental method
for the determination of the target analytes in water, in place of
traditional multiple and complex wet chemical methods, with the
opportunity for accumulative errors,” said Robert Joyce, chairman of the
ASTM International Subcommittee D19.06. “We expect the method should
deliver labor savings, as well as improved sensitivity and accuracy.”
Currently, laboratories use two methods to determine total kjeldahl
nitrogen (TKN) and total phosphate. The new test method can be
incorporated into existing ion chromatography protocols with the
addition of a single sample digestion and analysis step to determine
total nitrogen and total phosphate simultaneously. By comparing digested
and undigested samples using this method, the tedious TKN digestion
method can be eliminated—ultimately saving time, disposal costs of
acidic reagents and reducing some of the known false positives from TKN
that occur with the use of acidic reagents.
“Excess amounts of essential nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous
can cause algal blooms, leading to the generation of toxic
microcystins,” said Richard Jack, senior director, Environmental and
Industrial marketing, Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry, Thermo
Fisher Scientific and ASTM member. “With this new method, scientists
should be able to identify excess nutrients in waterways from water
treatment and agricultural runoffs.”
The new method involves a simple two-step process, sample digestion and
analysis. During the digestion step, a water sample is digested with
alkaline persulfate, which results in oxidation of nitrogen compounds to
nitrate and hydrolysis of phosphorus to orthophosphate. Following this,
the sample can be analyzed using an ion chromatography platform, such as
the Thermo Scientific Dionex Integrion HPIC system coupled with the
Thermo Scientific Chromeleon Chromatography Data System (CDS) software,
to produce accurate and reproducible determination of nutrients at high
throughputs.
This new method is available through the ASTM website here.
