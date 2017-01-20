NeuroMetrix (NURO) Release: Company Announces Date For 2016 Full Year And Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO, NUROW) announced today that it plans to issue its 2016 full year and fourth quarter financial results before the opening of the market on January 26, 2017. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on January 26, 2017 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.

The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing 844-787-0799 and using the confirmation code 49304382. Internationally, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 661-378-9630 and using the same confirmation code. The earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements will be accessible from the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call by dialing 855-859-2056, domestically and 404-537-3406, internationally. The confirmation code to access the replay is 49304382. The replay will be available for one week after the conference call.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell®, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. Quell is integrated into a digital health platform that helps patients optimize their therapy and decrease the impact of chronic pain on their quality of life. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. The company maintains an active research effort and has several pipeline programs, including a therapeutic device for restless leg syndrome. The company is located in Waltham, Massachusetts and was founded as a spinoff from the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology in 1996. For more information, please visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.