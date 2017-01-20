Too Much Sitting Ages You Faster, University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Study

|
You might age a lot faster if you sit too much, a new study warns.
Researchers who assessed nearly 1,500 older women found those who sat most of the day and got little exercise had cells that were biologically older by eight years than the women's actual age.
"Our study found cells age faster with a sedentary lifestyle. Chronological age doesn't always match biological age," said lead author Aladdin Shadyab. He's from the University of California, San Diego's School of Medicine.
