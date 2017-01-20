Leap Therapeutics Presents Biomarker Data From Clinical Study Of DKN-01 In Combination With Paclitaxel In Esophageal Cancer

Durable responses observed in patients with Wnt-pathway genetic mutations



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. reported updated clinical and biomarker data from an ongoing study of DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody against the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, in patients with cancer of the esophagus and gastroesophageal junction. Data from the trial identified genetic mutations that may be responsive to DKN-01 therapy, as well as decreased circulating immunosuppressive and angiogenic markers that are consistent with the anticipated mechanism of action of DKK1 inhibition. The data were presented today by John Strickler, M.D., of the Duke University Medical Center and an investigator on the trial, at the American Society for Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.

Four of 19 patients evaluated with genetic testing were found to have activating/stabilizing mutations of beta-catenin, which is a molecule in the Wnt signaling pathway implicated in oncogenesis, metastasis, and immune suppression. Of these 4 patients, 2 achieved partial responses (PR) per RECIST v.1.1 and 1 had prolonged stable disease. One patient has an ongoing response exceeding 20 months, of which the past 9 months have been on DKN-01 monotherapy with continued improvements in the disease.

“Wnt/beta-catenin signaling is often dysregulated in cancer, leading to increased proliferation, metastasis, and immune suppression. These early clinical results are encouraging and give important insights into patient selection in these highly aggressive cancers,” commented Dr. Strickler.

In the study to date, Leap has enrolled 44 patients with advanced esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancers who had received between 1 and 7 prior lines of therapy. 10 of 41 evaluable patients achieved a PR and 15 patients achieved a best overall response of stable disease, representing a total disease control rate of 61%. Leap is continuing to enroll patients in this study and has opened a new cohort specifically for patients with gastric cancer with known Wnt pathway mutations.

About DKN-01

DKN-01 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to and blocks the action of the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, a modulator of Wnt/Beta-catenin signaling. DKK1 expression has been associated with poor prognosis in multiple cancers. Recent literature suggests DKK1 has an important role in tumor cell signaling and in mediating an immuno-suppressive tumor microenvironment. DKN-01 is being studied in clinical trials in patients with esophageal, gastric, and biliary tract cancers. DKN-01 has demonstrated single agent activity in non-small cell lung cancer patients.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics’ most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with gastroesophageal cancer in combination with paclitaxel and in patients with biliary tract cancers in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin. Leap’s second clinical candidate, TRX518, is a novel, humanized GITR agonist monoclonal antibody designed to enhance the immune system’s anti-tumor response. Leap has signed a Merger Agreement with Macrocure Ltd (Nasdaq:MCUR) that is expected to result in Leap becoming a public company that will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LPTX.” For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit http://www.leaptx.com or our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov.

