New UK Bioprocess Could Help Feed The Planet, University of Strathclyde Study
1/20/2017 7:11:51 AM
3f bio is a technology spinout from the University of Strathclyde. Its patented technique involves integrating the production of bioethanol with the fermentation of mycoprotein. The current method for producing mycoprotein uses glucose as a feedstock, whereas 3f bio’s process uses a feedstock produced in the bioethanol refinery process.
“In the integrated 3f process, by integrating this into a biorefinery, the aim is to access the cheapest source of a sugar feedstock, and we take a sidestream of wheat hydrolysate as the new feedstock,” Jim Laird, 3f bio’s CEO and commercial director, told The Engineer.
