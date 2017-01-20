Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR) Release: Company Retains Hayden IR To Execute Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Champions Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSBR), engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs, today announced it has retained Hayden IR, a premier national investor relations consulting firm, to develop and execute strategic investor relations campaigns designed to increase awareness and enhance shareholder value.

Ronnie Morris, CEO of Champions Oncology, commented, "Having achieved profitability in our fiscal second quarter, with 50% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth and an annual revenue growth rate target of 43-60%, fiscal 2017 is poised to be a transformational year for Champions Oncology. We believe this is an ideal time to engage a national investor relations firm, and we look forward to working with the team at Hayden IR as we shift to our next phase of strategic growth."

About Hayden IR

With offices in New York, Phoenix, Myrtle Beach, Dallas and Seattle, Hayden IR provides a comprehensive range of investor relations services to a growing list of clients. For more than a decade, Hayden IR has been a recognized leader in driving market recognition and creating sustainable competitive advantages for more than 300 micro- and small-cap companies. Hayden delivers expertise and professionalism in such areas as investor management, relationship building, awareness campaigns, online presence and corporate identity.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. is engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company's TumorGraft technology platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of primary human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments, or TumorGrafts, in a manner that preserves the biological characteristics of the original human tumor in order to determine the efficacy of a treatment regimen. The Company uses this technology in conjunction with related services to offer solutions for two customer groups: Personalized Oncology Solutions, in which results help guide the development of personalized treatment plans, and Translational Oncology Solutions, in which pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking personalized approaches to drug development can lower the cost and increase the speed of developing new drugs. TumorGrafts are procured through agreements with a number of institutions in the U.S. and overseas as well as through Champions' Personalized Oncology Solutions business. For more information, please visit www.championsoncology.com.

