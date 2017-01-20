Affimed (AFMD) Release: Biopharma Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq:AFMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing highly targeted cancer immunotherapies, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common shares. The company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the number of common shares sold in connection with the offering. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Affimed. This offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers, and Trout Capital LLC is acting as co-manager.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was declared effective by the SEC on October 23, 2015. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp., 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, or by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 375 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10152, or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com, or by telephone at (800) 326-5897.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq:AFMD) engineers targeted immunotherapies, seeking to cure patients by harnessing the power of innate and adaptive immunity (NK- and T-cells). We are developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers and other life-threatening diseases.

AFFIMED FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, our collaborations and development of our products in combination with other therapies, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates our intellectual property position, our collaboration activities, our ability to develop commercial functions, expectations regarding clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Affimed’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Affimed IR Contact:

Caroline Stewart, Head IR

Phone: +1 347394 6793

E-Mail: IR@affimed.com or c.stewart@affimed.com

Affimed Media Contact:

Anca Alexandru, Head of Communications, EU IR

Phone: +49 6221 64793341

E-Mail: a.alexandru@affimed.com