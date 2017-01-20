Vanda (VNDA) Release: Company To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results On February 15, 2017

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Conference Call and Webcast to Follow

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (NASDAQ: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter of 2016 on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, after the market closes.

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, during which management will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-771-4371 (domestic) or 1-847-585-4405 (international) and use passcode 44159815.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, beginning at 7:00 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-888-843-7419 for domestic callers and 1-630-652-3042 for international callers. The passcode number is 44159815.

ABOUT VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.:

Vanda is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

