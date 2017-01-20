|
San Francisco Biohackers Put On Diabetic Implants In The Pursuit Of "Human Enhancement," Nootrobox Reveals
1/20/2017 7:02:07 AM
Paul Benigeri, a lead engineer at cognitive enhancement supplement startup Nootrobox, flexes his tricep nervously as his coworkers gather around him, phones set to record the scene. He runs his fingers over the part of the arm where Benigeri's boss, Geoff Woo, will soon stick him with a small implant.
"This is the sweet spot," Woo says.
"Oh, shit," Benigeri says, eyeing the needle.
comments powered by