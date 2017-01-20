People With More "Education Genes" Are Becoming Rarer, Suggests Study Of 129,000 Icelanders

The genes that predispose people to attain higher levels of education have been in decline over the past 80 years, and researchers are suggesting that they're now under negative selection, which could have a big impact on our species in the coming centuries.



A study involving more than 100,000 people in Iceland found that those who carry the genes for longer education time were less likely to have a big family, which means the smartest people in the room were actually contributing less to the Icelandic gene pool.

