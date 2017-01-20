|
The Future Of Pharma In The Age Of Trump
1/20/2017 6:34:30 AM
Last week, Donald Trump complained about drug prices in a press conference. Drug companies, he said, are “getting away with murder.” During that presser, pharma and biotech stocks lost over $20 billion in value.
Investors should have learned an important lesson. They probably didn’t.
Trump’s targeting of drug sellers was not a fluke. Hillary Clinton's "price gouging" tweet last September had the same type of impact on markets.
