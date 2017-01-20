 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
The Future Of Pharma In The Age Of Trump



1/20/2017 6:34:30 AM

Last week, Donald Trump complained about drug prices in a press conference. Drug companies, he said, are “getting away with murder.” During that presser, pharma and biotech stocks lost over $20 billion in value.

Investors should have learned an important lesson. They probably didn’t.

Trump’s targeting of drug sellers was not a fluke. Hillary Clinton's "price gouging" tweet last September had the same type of impact on markets.

Forbes


Forbes
  		 

