EpiPen Competitor Auvi-Q To Be Free For Patients, $4,500 For Their Insurers
1/20/2017 6:25:25 AM
Auvi-Q, the main competitor to EpiPen, is announcing a convoluted pricing strategy try to make sure patients will be able to get access to its injection for treating life-threatening allergic reactions.
Kaleo, Auvi-Q’s manufacturer, will charge patients who have commercial insurance $0 for the product, whether or not the insurance company pays for it. It will also give the product away to families with an income of less than $100,000. For those paying cash who do not qualify to get Auvi-Q for free, the product will cost $360.
