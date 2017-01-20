|
Last Remaining Defender Says a $4 Million Conspiracy is What Brought Theranos Down
1/20/2017 6:04:52 AM
It’s been a rough couple of years for Elizabeth Holmes, CEO and founder of the now-floundering blood-testing company Theranos. The biotech company went from a promising golden child of Silicon Valley, at one point valued at $9 billion, to a disgrace that put patients in harm's way with tens of thousands of inaccurate blood tests. It had one of its two diagnostic labs shut down by federal regulators, it lost high-profile business partners, and it now faces a mountain of lawsuits. Holmes herself has been banned from the blood-testing industry (pending an appeal).
