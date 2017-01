* Speculation of a potential Regeneron Pharmaceuticals takeover by big pharma companies has resurfaced as they still search for deals to boost revenues.* Allergan and Pfizer would not be interested to acquire Regeneron since they are more focused on buying back shares and making small acquisitions.* Gilead's M&A activities may begin to heat up, but it is looking for assets that can combine with or be complementary to things it already owns.