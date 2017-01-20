|
Breakthrough Drugs That Sailed Through Their Phase IIs But Got Annihilated in Phase III
1/20/2017 5:42:12 AM
We still don’t know who will run the FDA under Donald J. Trump, the 45th American president. Commissioner Robert Califf steps down at noon today. But Trump’s high-profile sit-downs with some unorthodox candidates for the job have put the spotlight on some new clinical shortcuts that could be used to speed drug development.
Some on the libertarian side have said they want to simply toss out the gold standard on efficacy and safety altogether, excoriating the old rules of market engagement.
comments powered by