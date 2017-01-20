 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Falls Behind Rival Merck & Co. (MRK), Will Not Pursue Faster Approval for Lung Cancer Combo



1/20/2017 5:29:41 AM

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. fell after the drugmaker said it wouldn’t seek accelerated approval for a combination of its drugs to treat first-line lung cancer.

The shares fell 5.8 percent to $52.30 in late trading at 7:27 p.m. New York time, while those of competitor Merck & Co. gained 4.7 percent to $63.15.

Bristol-Myers has been testing a combination of its already approved drugs Opdivo and Yervoy as a first-line therapy for lung cancer patients.

