 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

NIH Director to Keep Job Under Trump, for Now



1/20/2017 5:22:31 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, will remain in his post, at least temporarily.

NIH announced Thursday afternoon that Collins “has been held over by the Trump administration. We have no additional details at this time.” The email from a spokeswoman directed reporters to President-elect Donald Trump's transition team for more information. Transition officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read at Washington Post
Read at Science AAAS
Read at Nature
Read at STAT


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 