NIH Director to Keep Job Under Trump, for Now
1/20/2017 5:22:31 AM
Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, will remain in his post, at least temporarily.
NIH announced Thursday afternoon that Collins “has been held over by the Trump administration. We have no additional details at this time.” The email from a spokeswoman directed reporters to President-elect Donald Trump's transition team for more information. Transition officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
