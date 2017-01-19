|
Judge Slams Pfizer (PFE) for Banning Employee Class Action Complaints
1/19/2017 5:55:17 PM
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has been told by the National Labor Relations Board that they cannot force employees to relinquish their right to join coworkers in labor disputes.
The company said it plans to appeal the decision, which came about from a complaint filed with NLRB about practices at its Kalamazoo facility.
In ruling for the workers, Administrative Law Judge Keltner W. Locke likened the company's insistence that employees waive the right to file class action suits to so-called "yellow dog" contracts that were outlawed in 1937.
