McKesson Pharma (MCK) to Pink Slip Some Employees in Wisconsin, Effective March 31
1/19/2017 5:42:22 PM
LA CROSSE, Wis. — McKesson Pharmaceuticals has announced plans for layoffs at its La Crosse distribution center after paying a record $150 million civil penalty for alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act.
A total of 67 employees will lose their jobs starting March 31 as the San Francisco-based company merges its operations at a new distribution facility in Clear Lake, Iowa, the La Crosse Tribune (http://bit.ly/2jnt3g9 ) reported. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce reported the closure Tuesday, but it was originally announced in February 2015.
