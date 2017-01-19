 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
McKesson Pharma (MCK) to Pink Slip Some Employees in Wisconsin, Effective March 31



1/19/2017 5:42:22 PM

LA CROSSE, Wis. — McKesson Pharmaceuticals has announced plans for layoffs at its La Crosse distribution center after paying a record $150 million civil penalty for alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

A total of 67 employees will lose their jobs starting March 31 as the San Francisco-based company merges its operations at a new distribution facility in Clear Lake, Iowa, the La Crosse Tribune (http://bit.ly/2jnt3g9 ) reported. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce reported the closure Tuesday, but it was originally announced in February 2015.

