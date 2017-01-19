Safe Orthopaedics Release: Company Reports Revenue Growth Of 10% In FY 2016*, With An Acceleration In The Fourth Quarter

Upbeat performance in the fourth quarter of 2016
Revenue up 26%
Continuing growth of 18% in France
Acceleration
in the pace of growth in exports to 36%
ERAGNY-SUR-OISE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:SAFOR) (FR0012452746 – SAFOR), a
company offering innovative ranges of sterile implants combined with
their single-use instruments for back surgery, has today released its
revenue figures for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the financial year
ended December 31, 2016.
“We are pleased with our performance in the fourth quarter of 2016,
as both France and export markets (excluding the United States)
delivered growth of +18% and +36% respectively. These upbeat trends
reflected the redeployment of our sales force, the allocation of
additional sales and marketing resources to our priority markets and a
drive to strengthen our positions in traumatology”, commented
Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Orthopaedics. “In
2017, we plan to bolster our sales and marketing capabilities in
Germany. Thanks to our longstanding commercial presence there, we have
honed our knowledge of how the market works, and been able to approach
certain key institutions and to secure the backing of highly renowned
surgeons, such as Dr. Franke, who sits on our Scientific Board”.
|
in thousands of euros
|
|
Full-year 2016
|
|
Full-year 2015
|
|
Change
|
France
|
|
1,182
|
|
1,016
|
|
+16%
|
Rest of the world (excluding United States)
|
|
1,086
|
|
1,055
|
|
+3%
|
Total adjusted* revenue
|
|
2,268
|
|
2,071
|
|
+10%
|
United States (discontinued operations)
|
|
100
|
|
454
|
|
-78%
|
Total revenue
|
|
2,368
|
|
2,525
|
|
-6%
*Adjusted for operations in the United States discontinued since March
1, 2016.
Over 2016 as a whole, adjusted revenue rose 10% to €2,268 thousand, up
from €2,071 thousand in 2015.
Revenue continued to grow in France, rising 16% to €1,182 thousand in
2016 (vs. €1,016 thousand in 2015), despite traditionally modest sales
and marketing resources. As a result of the refocusing drive launched in
the first quarter, certain sales and marketing resources were reassigned
to the region.
In the Rest of the world (excluding the United States), revenue growth
was fairly sedate during FY 2016 (+3%). It was held back by
disappointing performance in the third quarter of 2016.
|
In thousands of euros
|
|
Q4 2016
|
|
Q4 2015
|
|
Change
|
France
|
|
327
|
|
278
|
|
+18%
|
Rest of the world (excluding United States)
|
|
316
|
|
233
|
|
+36%
|
Total adjusted* revenue
|
|
643
|
|
511
|
|
+26%
|
United States (discontinued operations)
|
|
0
|
|
83
|
|
-100%
|
Total quarterly revenue
|
|
643
|
|
594
|
|
+8%
*Adjusted for operations in the United States discontinued effective
March 1, 2016.
In the fourth quarter of 2016, Safe Orthopaedics recorded revenue growth
of 26% to €643 thousand adjusted for operations in the United States
discontinued since March 1, 2016.
During this quarter, revenue in France surged 18% to €327 thousand. The
additions to the sales force, with the recruitment of one salesperson in
the second quarter and another in the fourth quarter of 2016, have
started to pay off and should make an even larger contribution to growth
in 2017.
In export markets, sales increased 36% as a result of the growth
generated by longstanding distribution partners (especially in the
United Kingdom) and the new distribution agreements entered into in 2016
(Mexico, Chile, South Africa).
Cash position
At December 31, 2016, Safe Orthopaedics held €3.6 million in cash and
cash equivalents, compared with €5.9 million at December 31, 2015.
Management believes that the Company holds sufficient funds to cover its
operational needs until November 2017. The Company is currently studying
various financing options.
Next report
Full-year 2016 results on April 28, 2017
About Safe Orthopaedics
Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology
company that aims to make spinal surgeries safer by using sterile
implants and associated single-use instruments. Through this approach,
these products eliminate all risk of contamination, reduce infection
risks and facilitate a minimally-invasive approach for trauma and
degenerative pathologies—benefiting patients. Protected by 17 patent
families, the SteriSpineTM kits are CE-marked and FDA
approved. The company is based at Eragny-sur-Oise (Val d’Oise
department), and has 30 employees.
For more information, visit: www.SafeOrtho.com