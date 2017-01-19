Vexim Release: Medical Device Company Strengthens Its Management Team, Through The Appointment Of Russell Powers As Vice President And General Manager For Its US Business

TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
VEXIM (Paris:ALVXM) (FR0011072602 – ALVXM / PEA-PME eligible), a
medical device company specializing in the minimally invasive treatment
of vertebral fractures, today announces the appointment of Russell
Powers as Vice President and General Manager of its US business,
effective January 1st, 2017.
Russell brings more than 25 years of Medical Device experience in both
the U.S. and International markets. Prior to VEXIM, Russell has served
in various leadership roles with both NuVasive and Medtronic. Most
recently Russell held the position of Executive Vice President of
International and President of China for NuVasive. Prior to that, he
served as Senior Vice President, Operations and Senior Vice President of
Spinal and Biologics at NuVasive. During his 13 year-career at
Medtronic, Russell held the positions of Vice President, U.S. Sales
Operations, Vice President, International and various positions in
Global Marketing. Russell began his career in orthopaedics and spine
with Smith & Nephew as a member of the Trauma Marketing Group. Russell
received a B.B.A from the University of Memphis.
“We are extremely pleased and honored to welcome Russell to VEXIM. He
brings tremendous expertise and experience that will help VEXIM to
define and execute its strategy in the US for the Spinejack®. 2017 is a
very important and strategic year for VEXIM: One, because we will
complete and file our dossier to the US FDA for and open a 500M€ market
for the Spinejack®; Two, because our company will start to be
profitable; Three, because we will continue to expand our footprint and
penetration in Europe and in Key Strategic markets. Last but not least
we will also continue to provide innovation to the treatment of
vertebral fractures,” said Vincent Gardès, CEO of VEXIM.
“I could not be more excited to join the VEXIM team. I believe
in VEXIM’s mission and their focus on spine trauma. I also
believe in the VEXIM leadership team that has deep customer and industry
relationships and has demonstrated the ability to take significant
market share in Europe. VEXIM’s story in Europe is remarkable. I
plan to deploy the same strategies that have proven successful in Europe
in the U.S., leading with the game changing technology of the SpineJack®
and demonstrating superior clinical outcomes. Over the course of 2017 we
will evaluate various go to market strategies to include building a
direct organization and/or finding a strategic partner in the U.S. We
are currently investigating both options, outlining a detailed plan for
the U.S. VEXIM organization and assessing potential strategic
partnerships. I am very much looking forward to building the VEXIM U.S.
business,” said Russell Powers, VP GM of VEXIM US.
Financial reporting schedule:
2016 Full-Year Results: March
23rd, 20171
About VEXIM, the innovative back microsurgery specialist
Based
in Balma, near Toulouse (France), VEXIM is a medical device company
created in February 2006. The company has specialized in the creation
and marketing of minimally-invasive solutions for treating traumatic
spinal pathologies. Benefitting from the financial support of it
longstanding shareholder, Truffle Capital2 and from BPI
public subsidies, VEXIM has designed and developed the SpineJack®, a
unique implant capable of repairing a fractured vertebra and restoring
the balance of the spinal column. The company also developed the
MasterflowTM, an innovative solution for mixing and injecting
orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection and
optimizes the overall surgical procedure. The company counts 66
employees, including its own sales teams in Europe and a network of
international distributors.
VEXIM has been listed on Alternext
Paris since May 2012. For further information, please visit www.vexim.com
SpineJack® 3, a revolutionary implant for
treating Vertebral Fractures
The revolutionary aspect of the
SpineJack® lies in its ability to restore a fractured vertebra to its
original shape, restore the spinal column’s optimal anatomy and thus
remove pain and enable the patient to recover their functional
capabilities. Thanks to a specialized range of instruments, inserting
the implants into the vertebra is carried out by minimally-invasive
surgery, guided by X-ray, in approximately 30 minutes, enabling the
patient to be discharged shortly after surgery. The SpineJack® range
consists of 3 titanium implants with 3 different diameters, thus
covering 95% of vertebral fractures and all patient morphologies.
SpineJack® technology benefits from the support of international
scientific experts in the field of spinal surgery and worldwide patent
protection through to 2029.
MasterflowTM 2, a
high-performance orthopedic cement delivery system
The
MasterflowTM is an innovative solution for mixing and
injecting orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection
and optimizes the overall surgical procedure for treating vertebral
compression fractures. The device provides a better control of the
injection of biomaterials into the spine. A complement of the
SpineJack®, the MasterflowTM stands out for being both easy
to use and precise, particularly in its ability to stop the cement
delivery instantly without inertia. The MasterflowTM
contributes to reducing pain in patients. Its first sales were recorded
in the U.S. in February 2015, and the system has also received the CE
marking in February 2015, a mandatory conformity mark for products
marketed in Europe.
Name : VEXIM
ISIN code : FR0011072602
Ticker
: ALVXM
1 Indicative date, subject to changes.
2
Founded in 2001 in Paris, Truffle Capital is a leading independent
European private equity firm. It is dedicated to investing in and
building technology leaders in the IT, life sciences and energy sectors.
Truffle Capital manages €550m via FCPRs and FCPIs, the latter offering
tax rebates (funds are blocked during 7 to 10 years). For further
information, please visit www.truffle.fr
and www.fcpi.fr.
3
This medical device is a regulated health product that, with regard to
these regulations, bears the CE mark. Please refer to the Instructions
for Use.