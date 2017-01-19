|
Pharmasol Release: Two More Leading Pharmaceutical Companies To Rely On psiXchange For Process Automation
1/19/2017 11:14:27 AM
KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
pharmasol, a global leader in software development and product implementation for the life sciences industry, today announced two new pharmaceutical customers for its flagship product, psiXchange.
psiXchange supports the automation, control and management of any complex business process, enabling pharmaceutical, medical device companies and CROs to distribute safety documents to investigators, ethics committees, study-team members and anyone else working on a clinical trial.
psiXchange is the only system available which can fully automate this business process; without changing existing delivery methods or requiring recipients to learn a new system.
The global maintenance of country reporting requirements eliminates the need to configure the system for every new trial and the automatic escalation of distribution channel, for instance from e-mail to fax to courier avoids the need for manual intervention.
These new customers chose psiXchange over portal solutions and will integrate psiXchange with existing applications and processes to allow for the delivery of safety documents with complete tracking and full audit of all activities.
Suitable for CROs and sponsors alike, psiXchange can be used for other document distribution tasks, for example study start-up activities.
About pharmasol
pharmasol is a leading provider of innovative applications, GxP compliant hosting and implementation services to the life sciences industry. With tools to automate complex business processes and the option to host applications in a secure managed data centre, pharmasol is trusted by leading pharmaceutical, medical device and contract research companies to optimize workflows and ensure compliance.
