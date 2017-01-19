WuXi AppTec Release: Company Acquires Biology Focused R&D Service Leader HD Biosciences Co., Ltd

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device open-access capability and technology platform, today announced that it has acquired HD Biosciences (HDB), a leading biology focused preclinical drug discovery contract research organization (CRO). After completion of acquisition, HD Biosciences will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of WuXi, and will continue to focus on growing its core competences and providing greater services. The acquisition will further strengthen WuXi's R&D capability from target validation to lead discovery and optimization, improving and expanding WuXi's open-access enabling service platform.

Founded in 2002, HD Biosciences is headquartered in Shanghai with operating facilities in Beijing and San Diego, USA. As a leading biology and preclinical service provider, its plate-based pharmacology & screening capability and AGMTM based target validation are industry leading platforms with great reputation. The company also provides hit identification, lead discovery, in vivo pharmacology and other related services.

HD Biosciences has long established close and strategic partnerships with major multinational pharmaceutical companies, biotechs and research institutions worldwide. Over the years, HD Biosciences has been providing award winning services to its worldwide clients, and has won a leading position among the biology CROs in China.

"We are excited about this acquisition and the great opportunities it brings along. HB Biosciences has a long-standing mission to grow into a major global player with distinctive core competences that could create special value for our clients. Merging with WuXi AppTec, a clear industry leader in drug R&D enabling services with enormous global exposure, resources and vision, will greatly speed up the process. We are confident that the integration will elevated our services to a new height and will enable us to better meet our growing customer needs," said Dr. Xuehai Tan, Chairman and CEO of HD Biosciences.

"We are very pleased to welcome HD Biosciences to WuXi," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WuXi AppTec. "During the past 14 years, HD Biosciences has developed into a global company with wide recognition, and this business combination is an important step in strengthening WuXi's biology and preclinical service capability. At WuXi, our commitment is to build the most comprehensive capability and technology platform in industry to enable anyone, and any company to discover and develop better medicines and healthcare products for patients, and to realize our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

WuXi AppTec is a leading global pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device open-access capability and technology platform company with global operations. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec provides a broad and integrated portfolio of services to help our worldwide customers and partners shorten the discovery and development time and lower the cost of drug and medical device R&D through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With its industry-leading capabilities in small molecule R&D and manufacturing, biologics R&D and manufacturing, cell therapy and gene therapy R&D and manufacturing, medical device testing, and molecular testing and genomics, WuXi platform is enabling nearly 3,000 innovative collaborators from more than 30 countries to bring innovative healthcare products to patients, and to fulfill WuXi's dream that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit http://www.wuxiapptec.com

