Abaxis (ABAX) Release: Company To Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results On Thursday, January 26, 2017

UNION CITY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Abaxis, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ABAX), a global diagnostics company manufacturing point-of-care blood analysis instruments and consumables for the medical and veterinary markets worldwide, has scheduled a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2017, ended December 31, 2016. The call will be at 4:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The Company will report financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2017 after the market closes on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

Participants can dial (844) 855-9498 or (412) 317-5496 to access the conference call, or can listen via a live Internet web cast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.abaxis.com. A replay of the call is available by visiting www.abaxis.com for the next 30 days or by calling (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation code 10099901, through February 2, 2017.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc. is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in a broad range of medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with rapid blood constituent measurements. Our mission is to improve the efficiency of care delivery to and the quality of life of patients in the medical and veterinary markets. We provide leading edge technology and tools that support best medical practices, enabling physicians and veterinarians to respond to the health needs of their clients at the point of care while operating economical and profitable practices. For more information, visit http://www.abaxis.com

