Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) Release: Company's Subsidiary OctoPlus Is Now ‘Dr. Reddy’s Research And Development B.V.’
1/19/2017 10:14:20 AM
Leiden, the Netherlands, January 19, 2017 - Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd today announced the renaming of its ‘Dutch research centre Octoplus and affiliated legal entities of OctoPlus’ to ‘Dr. Reddy’s Research and Development B.V.’ with immediate effect.
OctoPlus, a leading company for the development of long-acting injectables and liposomal pharmaceutical formulations, was acquired by Dr. Reddy’s in 2013 and became a fully integrated Centre of Excellence for the development of Dr. Reddy’s complex injectables.
“The renaming of our legal entity reflects our transformation from an external service provider into a seamlessly integrated R&D centre for Dr. Reddy’s.” said Roger Friedrichs, General Manager and Site Head, Dr. Reddy’s Research and Development B.V. “Today we are focusing all our efforts on internal projects, working closely with the global development and manufacturing sites of Dr. Reddy’s.”
Located in the Bio Science Park Leiden, Dr. Reddy’s Research and Development B.V. is one of the two R&D centres based in Europe. The centre has over 100 employees from more than 20 countries.
