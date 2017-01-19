Comprehend CRO Release: Company Oversight Solution Addresses Looming ICH E6 Addendum

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOPE 2017With the growing need to address the upcoming ICH E6 (R2) addendum, clinical teams face the difficult process of reducing risk while ensuring quality across studies outsourced to Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Comprehend Systems, Inc., a leader in Clinical Intelligence software, today announced new CRO Oversight features that monitor CRO Quality Agreements and Oversight Plans in real-time. The software is specifically designed to facilitate CRO Oversight by improving site performance and data quality while reducing risk in support of guidance under ICH E6.

Clinical Operations leaders will have access to Comprehend's CRO Oversight and ICH E6 (R2) compliance best practices at the 2017 SCOPE Summit, taking place January 24-26, 2017 in Miami. ClinOps leaders can learn more at the following SCOPE events:

Comprehend Exhibit Booth #506 - including demonstrations of CRO Oversight, ClinOps Insights, Centralized Monitoring and Medical Insights applications.

" How a Clinical Trial Team Avoided $420K in CRO Change Orders"

Presented by Rick Morrison , CEO, Comprehend Systems.

Track: Managing Outsourced Clinical Trials

" An Automated Approach to Clinical Quality Management"

Presented by Kenneth Wu , MS, MBA, of Kenneth Wu and Associates LLC

Track: Implementing Risk-Based Monitoring, Part 1

" Bringing Together Key Stakeholders in RBM"

Panel discussion led by Kenneth Wu , MS, MBA, of Kenneth Wu and Associates LLC

Track: Implementing Risk-Based Monitoring, Part 2

"Challenges in Contracting: A Legal and Biotech Operations Perspective"

Presented by Bruno Gagnon , President, Xenon Clinical Consulting

Track: Establishing an Outsourced Strategy

In addition, session attendees can receive a copy of Comprehend's recently released CRO Oversight Benchmark Report. Comprehend surveyed more than 100 leading life sciences leaders to deliver insight into Sponsor goals, challenges and best practices for continuous CRO oversight. The downloadable report covers how program, study and vendor oversight teams are approaching ICH E6 (R2), best practice for Quality Agreements and Oversight Plans, and a roadmap to continuous CRO Oversight.

About Comprehend Systems, Inc.

Comprehend offers a suite of Clinical Intelligence applications that enables ClinOps Execs, Data Managers and Medical Monitors to significantly improve the speed, safety and quality of a portfolio of clinical trials. Across studies, sites, systems and CROs, Comprehend's Clinical Intelligence Suite is particularly effective for centralized monitoring, risk monitoring, CRO oversight and collaboration, and medical monitoring initiatives. With powerful capabilities to intelligently unify, monitor, and analyze clinical data across CROs, studies and systems, Comprehend gives life sciences companies the ability to address the most difficult and complex FDA guidelines for quality, risk and oversight.

Learn more at www.comprehend.com.

