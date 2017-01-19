|
M Pharmaceuticals Release: Company To Remove Parabens From All Future Products
1/19/2017 9:58:19 AM
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2017 / M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CNSX: MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FSE: T3F2), (the "Company" or "M Pharma"), announced today as part of its planned acquisition of Cincinnati based 40 J's, that it will immediately transition all products to paraben-free formulations based on an exclusive license it is acquiring for an innovative, patent pending paraben free technology.
"Parabens are a class of preservatives widely used in cosmetic and pharmaceutical products. They have been included in 85% of cosmetic products since the 1950's to prevent bacterial and fungal growth and increase shelf life," said Gary Thompson, President and CEO of M Pharmaceutical USA. "There is a growing concern with parabens, as they have been shown to disrupt hormone function, an effect that is linked to an increased risk of certain cancers and reproductive issues. In 2012 the European Union banned the use of some parabens; however, here in the US, the FDA and scientists have not yet weighed in on the new research on the safety of parabens. Many retailers are not waiting on the FDA and are taking proactive steps in moving towards phasing out the sale of products that include parabens," said Thompson.
"We are taking a two phase approach to maximizing this new proprietary technology for replacing parabens. Phase one will be to formulate all M Pharmaceutical products to include this new parabens free technology. This will be implemented immediately following the closing of the 40J's acquisition. Phase two will be actively out-licensing this proprietary technology to other manufacturers seeking solutions to providing paraben free products to their customers," said Mr. Thompson.
Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity and weight management. In addition to its recent acquisition of C-103, a reformulation of orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC, the Company will focus on the development of its Trimeo capsules, temporary controllable pseudobezoars for non-invasive gastric volume reduction for the treatment of obesity, for which it has exclusive rights. The Company has also recently acquired an FDA cleared fertility product branded as ToConceive that represents its first offering in the women's health field.
M Pharma trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "MQ" as well as on the OTCQB as "MPHMF" and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as "T3F2."
For more information contact:
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 604 428 0511
info@m-pharma.ca
www.m-pharma.ca
