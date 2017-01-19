Sensus Healthcare (SRTSU) Release: Medical Device Company To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Results On February 2, 2017

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and other skin conditions, such as keloids, with superficial radiation therapy, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on Thursday, February 2, 2017 after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call with the investment community on Thursday, February 2, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by Joseph Sardano, President and CEO, and Arthur Levine, CFO. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 1-877-870-4263 (Toll Free), 1-412-317-0790 (International) and 1-855-669-9657 (Canada Toll Free). Please ask the operator to join you into the Sensus Healthcare Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Sensus' website, investors.sensushealthcare.com/events-and-presentations. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the webcast will remain available on investors.sensushealthcare.com/events-and-presentations for 30 days following the call.

About Sensus

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company that is committed to enabling non-invasive and cost-effective treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids. Sensus uses a proprietary low energy x-ray radiation technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is a result of over a decade of dedicated research and development activities. Sensus has successfully incorporated the SRT therapy into its portfolio of treatment devices, the SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision. To date, the SRT technology has been used to effectively and safely treat oncological and non-oncological skin conditions in thousands of patients. For more information, visit http://www.sensushealthcare.com.

Investor Relations:

Jeffrey Goldberger / Allison Soss

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phone: 212-896-1249 / 212-896-1267

Email: jgoldberger@kcsa.com / asoss@kcsa.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensus-healthcare-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2016-results-on-february-2-2017-300393343.html

SOURCE Sensus Healthcare, Inc.