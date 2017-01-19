NovoCure Release: Company’s Optune Now Available At 500 Cancer Treatment Centers In The U.S.

ST. HELIER, Jersey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Physicians at 500 cancer treatment centers in the U.S. have been
certified to prescribe Novocure’s (NASDAQ:NVCR) Optune® to newly
diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) patients. Optune is
Novocure’s wearable, portable, FDA-approved Tumor Treating Fields
(TTFields) delivery system. Physicians at an additional 291 medical
institutions throughout the world also can prescribe Optune to GBM
patients.
In Novocure’s phase 3 pivotal EF-14 clinical trial, newly diagnosed GBM
patients treated with Optune together with temozolomide demonstrated a
significant increase in progression free and overall survival compared
to patients treated with temozolomide alone. EF-14 patients treated with
Optune together with temozolomide experienced a 70 percent improvement
in survival rate at four years compared to patients treated with
temozolomide alone.
“By certifying more physicians throughout the U.S. and globally, we are
making Optune more accessible for GBM patients who could benefit from
treatment with TTFields,” said Peter Melnyk, Novocure’s Chief Commercial
Officer. “We are proud to have met this milestone, and are committed to
raising awareness of the therapy and making it readily available to the
patients who need it.”
About Novocure
Novocure is a commercial-stage oncology company developing a proprietary
therapy called Tumor Treating Fields, or TTFields, for the treatment of
solid tumor cancers. Novocure’s commercialized product, Optune, is
approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure
has ongoing or completed phase 2 pilot trials investigating TTFields in
non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and
mesothelioma.
Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Additionally, the
company has offices in Germany, Switzerland and Japan, and a research
center in Israel. For additional information about the company, please
visit www.novocure.com
or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.
Approved Indications
In the United States, Optune is intended as a treatment for adult
patients (22 years of age or older) with histologically-confirmed
glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
In the United States, Optune with temozolomide is indicated for the
treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed, supratentorial
glioblastoma following maximal debulking surgery and completion of
radiation therapy together with concomitant standard of care
chemotherapy.
In the United States, for the treatment of recurrent GBM, Optune is
indicated following histologically-or radiologically-confirmed
recurrence in the supratentorial region of the brain after receiving
chemotherapy. The device is intended to be used as a monotherapy, and is
intended as an alternative to standard medical therapy for GBM after
surgical and radiation options have been exhausted.
Important Safety Information
Contraindications
Do not use Optune if you have an active implanted medical device, a
skull defect (such as, missing bone with no replacement), or bullet
fragments. Use of Optune together with implanted electronic devices has
not been tested and may theoretically lead to malfunctioning of the
implanted device. Use of Optune together with skull defects or bullet
fragments has not been tested and may possibly lead to tissue damage or
render Optune ineffective.
Do not use Optune if you are known to be sensitive to conductive
hydrogels. In this case, skin contact with the gel used with Optune may
commonly cause increased redness and itching, and rarely may even lead
to severe allergic reactions such as shock and respiratory failure.
Warnings and Precautions
Use Optune only after receiving training from qualified personnel, such
as your doctor, a nurse, or other medical personnel who have completed a
training course given by Novocure (the device manufacturer).
Do not use Optune if you are pregnant, you think you might be pregnant
or are trying to get pregnant. It is not known if Optune is safe or
effective in these populations.
The most common (=10%) adverse events involving Optune in combination
with temozolomide were low blood platelet count, nausea, constipation,
vomiting, fatigue, scalp irritation from device use, headache,
convulsions, and depression.
The most common (=10%) adverse events seen when using Optune alone were
scalp irritation from device use and headache.
The following adverse reactions were considered related to Optune when
using the device alone: scalp irritation from device use, headache,
malaise, muscle twitching, fall and skin ulcer.
All servicing procedures must be performed by qualified and trained
personnel.
Do not use any parts that do not come with the Optune Treatment Kit, or
that were not sent to you by the device manufacturer or given to you by
your doctor.
Do not wet the device or transducer arrays.
If you have an underlying serious skin condition on the scalp, discuss
with your doctor whether this may prevent or temporarily interfere with
Optune treatment.
Please see http://www.optune.com/safety to
see the Optune Instructions For Use (IFU) for complete information
regarding the device's indications, contraindications, warnings, and
precautions.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this
press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of
future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated
scientific progress on its research programs, development of potential
products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory
approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects
for its products, and other statements regarding matters that are not
historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking
statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate,"
"estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other
words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial
results could differ materially from those reflected in these
forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic,
regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and
uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual
Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2016, with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of
these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore,
you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements.
Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any
forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any
forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.