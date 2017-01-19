Advanced Cooling Therapy Release: Breakthrough Start-Up Advanced Cooling Therapy Receives CE Mark Approval for Use With New Control Unit

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Cooling Therapy (ACT) has received CE mark approval for use of
their Esophageal Cooling Device (ECD) with the Altrix Precision
Temperature Management System by Stryker®.
ACT‘s technology platform provides a novel method to control patient
temperature using the esophageal environment. The ECD is designed to
modulate and control patient temperature when clinically indicated
through a single use, fully-enclosed triple lumen system that is
inserted into the esophagus. Two lumens attach to existing temperature
modulation equipment while a third lumen simultaneously allows gastric
decompression and drainage. The ECD can be rapidly inserted by most
trained healthcare professionals, in similar fashion to a standard
gastric tube, and can be used to control patient temperature in the
operating room, recovery room, emergency room, or ICU. No other products
on the market are approved to use the esophageal environment for
whole-body temperature modulation.
"This new CE mark clearance addresses a significant need in a growing
market, in which temperature management is increasingly important for
both warming and cooling patients when clinically indicated," commented
Markus Tödtling, International Sales Manager for ACT. "The ECD’s
compatibility with a new line of control units, or heat exchangers, now
available on the market, enables us to meet the growing needs of
hospitals across Europe that are utilizing the Altrix Precision
Temperature Management System in emergency departments, intensive care
units, and operating rooms for a wide range of cooling and warming
needs."
Robin Drassler, Vice President of Sales, North America, notes that FDA
clearance for the ECD compatible with the Altrix Precision Temperature
Management System is still pending, but says, "Because our existing
product line is compatible with the majority of existing control units,
the ECD is already being deployed in a growing number of hospitals
worldwide."
The ECD received US FDA de novo clearance in June of 2015 for use with
the Medi-Therm III by Stryker® and received FDA 510(k)
clearance in January 2016 for use with the Blanketrol® II and
III Hyper-Hypothermia systems made by Cincinnati Sub-Zero, a Gentherm
Company. It received its CE Mark in Europe in 2014, with an expanded
indication for use up to 120 hours in 2016, and is licensed for sale in
Canada and Australia.
Advanced Cooling Therapy’s technology platform provides a novel method
to control patient temperature where clinically indicated using the
esophageal environment.