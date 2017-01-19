|
Sosei Release: Company Appoints Andrew Oakley As CFO
1/19/2017 8:51:25 AM
Tokyo, Japan January 19 2017: Sosei Group Corporation (“Sosei”; TSE Mothers Index: 4565) announces the appointment of Andrew Oakley as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective from February 1 2017. Mr Oakley will be based in Sosei’s Tokyo offices. Mr Oakley will succeed Mr Hidetoshi Torami who has resigned from Sosei for personal reasons.
Mr Oakley, a Chartered Accountant with an MBA from London Business School, has had a wide and varied financial career and over the past 14 years has held CFO positions in several publicly listed biotechnology companies including Actelion Ltd, Novimmune SA, and most recently at Vectura Group plc, where he was also a member of the Board.
Commenting on the appointment, Peter Bains, CEO at Sosei, said: “Andrew brings a wealth of global corporate finance experience, expertise and leadership with a particularly strong focus in the biotechnology sector. I am delighted to welcome him to Sosei as our new CFO and look forward to working with Andrew in the coming years as we seek to build Sosei into a global presence’
