 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Novozymes (NVZMY) Release: Company Reports 6% Organic Sales Growth In Q4



1/19/2017 8:47:28 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
COPENHAGEN, Denmark – January 18, 2017 – Novozymes, the world’s largest producer of industrial enzymes, today announced its results for 2016. Sales grew by 2% organically and by 1% in DKK, primarily driven by Agriculture & Feed and Technical & Pharma. The EBIT margin improved by 0.2 percentage points to 27.9%, and EBIT grew by 2%. Net profit increased by 8%. In Q4, sales grew by 6% organically and by 8% in DKK compared with Q4 2015. The proposed dividend payout of DKK 4.00 per share is equivalent to dividend growth of 14% and a payout ratio of 39%.

In 2017, Novozymes expects to deliver organic sales growth of 2-5%, with contributions from all five business areas. We expect an EBIT margin of around 28% and a ROIC incl. goodwill of 24-25%. A new stock buyback program worth up to DKK 2 billion is planned.

Strategy

Novozymes sees long-term opportunities within industrial biotechnology and will continue to invest in innovation to realize the potential of its pipeline. Successful commercialization of the pipeline makes a return to historical organic sales growth rates achievable. Novozymes now allocates additional resources to high-growth opportunities, primarily in emerging markets, while safeguarding profitability. Unfortunately, this means that across the organization and geographies, we will lay off 198 employees on January 18-19, 2017, 62 of them in Denmark.

Peder Holk Nielsen, President and CEO of Novozymes, comments:

“Q4 came in as expected at 6% organic sales growth, marking a positive end to an otherwise challenging year. 2017 will be a year with sustained investments in new innovation. The divisions have reviewed their strategies and made significant changes to accelerate growth, for example shifting more resources to the emerging markets. As a consequence, we unfortunately need to lay off 198 employees to enable investments in market opportunities in both 2017 and 2018.” Novozymes’ executive leadership team will present the results at a conference call today at 12:00 pm CET:

http://www.novozymes.com/en/investor/events-presentations/Pages/conference-call.aspx

The entire earnings report can be downloaded at novozymes.com.


Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 