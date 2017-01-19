Stealth Biotherapeutics Release: Company Announces New Appointments To Senior Leadership Team

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. (Stealth), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to treat mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced new additions to its senior leadership team: W. Douglas Weaver, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, and Daniel Geffken as interim Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Stealth announced that Jim Carr, Pharm.D. has been promoted to Chief Clinical Development Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Doug and Daniel to our management team, as both will be highly effective contributors to our ongoing scientific and business development efforts," said Reenie McCarthy, Stealth's Chief Executive Officer. "We also look forward to Jim's elevated role in clinical development strategy, where he will continue to support our ongoing efforts of bringing mitochondrial therapies to patients. We have confidence that their combined experience will help us manage our pipeline in both rare and common diseases and navigate important milestones in the year ahead."

Dr. Weaver has more than 30 years of experience in both academic and industry settings, including an extensive background in the design and operation of multi-center clinical trials of new therapeutics for cardiovascular disease. He has served as a past president of the American College of Cardiology, as a healthcare consultant for Navigant Consulting, Inc. and as Vice President and System Medical Director of Cardiovascular Services for Henry Ford Health System. He received his M.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Mr. Geffken brings more than 20 years of experience in the life science industry to Stealth. Previously, Mr. Geffken served as Chief Operating Officer of Seaside Therapeutics, Inc. and as the Chief Operating Officer or Chief Financial Officer of several publicly traded and privately held life science companies. He is Founding Managing Director of Danforth Advisors, LLC. Mr. Geffken received his M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

Dr. Carr has been with Stealth since 2014 as Vice President of Clinical Development. He has 20 years of industry experience in the areas of clinical development, medical affairs, lifecycle management, new product planning and global marketing. Previously, he served as Executive Director in the Global Cardiovascular Franchise at GlaxoSmithKline and a clinical faculty member at the University at Buffalo-SUNY School of Pharmacy. He received a Pharm.D. from the University of Minnesota.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

We are a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has shown activity in improving mitochondrial function in both preclinical and clinical studies. We are investigating elamipretide in three primary mitochondrial diseases mitochondrial myopathy, Barth syndrome and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy as well as in heart failure, Fuchs' corneal dystrophy and dry age-related macular degeneration. We are developing our second product candidate, SBT-20, for central nervous system disorders. Our mission is to be the leader in mitochondrial medicine. To learn more information about us and our pipeline, visit www.stealthbt.com.

