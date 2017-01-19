Baxter International (BAX) Release: Company’s Renal Therapy Services Significantly Reduced Peritonitis Infections Among Home Dialysis Patients

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renal Therapy Services (RTS), a global provider of kidney care services
that is owned by Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), announced that a
continuous quality improvement program has reduced peritonitis by 65%
over an eight-year period in 49 of its Renal Care Centers located in
Colombia. The program is estimated to have prevented approximately
10,400 peritonitis episodes, saved approximately $200,000 per year, and
helped achieve an infection rate that is significantly lower than the
benchmark set by the International Society of Peritoneal Dialysis
(ISPD). These results are included in two retrospective, observational
studies published in the journal Peritoneal Dialysis International.
Reducing peritonitis is critical to increasing the quality of dialysis
care, as the infection of the peritoneum can be a common complication
for patients receiving peritoneal dialysis (PD), a therapy that is done
at home. Peritonitis can lead to catheter loss, damage to the peritoneal
membrane and hospitalization, and is associated with mortality in about
3 percent of dialysis patients globally.
At the end of the eight-year period included in the review, RTS clinics
had reduced peritonitis episodes to one case per 52 patient-months,
which is significantly lower than the ISPD guidelines of one case per 24
patient-months.
“RTS has demonstrated that an integrated, coordinated model where there
is a consistent approach to the prevention and management of peritonitis
will produce good results,” said Peter Blake, M.D., London Health
Sciences Centre and a study author. “It is well established that larger
dialysis programs tend to have lower peritonitis rates, given that they
build up experience in managing PD therapy. The RTS approach suggests
that even smaller clinics, including those in remote areas with
economically disadvantaged patients, can achieve good outcomes when they
closely follow this standardized care model.”
Through the quality improvement program, RTS has increased the ratio of
PD nurses to patients, implemented standard protocols for exit site care
and sterile handling, and introduced new patient training programs to
help ensure proper technique is followed at home. Based on the success
in Colombia, the quality improvement program has been implemented at all
75 Renal Care Clinics in the RTS network.
“Peritonitis can cause dangerous complications, drive up healthcare
costs and increase treatment drop-out for patients who rely on PD
therapy to survive,” said Mauricio Sanabria, scientific affairs
director, RTS, and a study author. “Throughout our Renal Care Center
network, we have implemented a care model that allows us to achieve
reduced peritonitis infection rates, provide industry-leading dialysis
care to our patients and ensure an efficient use of healthcare
resources.”
Baxter also assessed the economic impact of the RTS quality improvement
program. After analyzing healthcare resource utilization for PD patients
between January 2012 and December 2013, researchers concluded that the
quality improvement program had an average annual net savings of more
than $200,000 USD, beyond the cost of implementing and maintaining the
quality program.
About Renal Therapy Services
Renal Therapy Services (RTS), a subsidiary of Baxter International Inc.,
is a global provider of pre-dialysis and dialysis care to more than
25,000 patients. RTS provides a full range of kidney care at 75 Renal
Care Centers in Spain, Colombia, Brazil, Guatemala, Ecuador, and
Argentina.
About Baxter International Inc.
Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital
products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile IV
solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition;
biosurgery products and anesthetics; and pharmacy automation, software
and services. The company’s global footprint and the critical nature of
its products and services play a key role in expanding access to
healthcare in emerging and developed countries. Baxter’s employees
worldwide are building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical
breakthroughs to advance the next generation of healthcare innovations
that enable patient care.
Baxter and Renal Therapy Services are trademarks of Baxter International
Inc.