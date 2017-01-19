Espero Pharma Release: GONITRO To Participate In First-Of-Its-Kind Comparative Effectiveness ISCHEMIA Clinical Trial Sponsored By The NIH

Espero Pharmaceuticals donates GoNitro™ to clinical trial in
collaboration with more than 120 U.S. medical centers to evaluate
treatment options for patients with stable ischemic heart disease
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Espero Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage cardiovascular
pharmaceutical company, will donate GONITRO™ (nitroglycerin sublingual
powder) to the ongoing International Study of Comparative Health
Effectiveness with Medical and Invasive Approaches (ISCHEMIA) clinical
trial and to the ISCHEMIA-Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) ancillary trial.
The company’s executives provided an update during last week’s annual JP
Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.
“Short-acting nitrates are
important to our patients and trial”
The ISCHEMIA Trial is a randomized controlled trial studying 8,000
patients with stable ischemic heart disease (SIHD) and moderate to
severe ischemia. The study is funded by the National Heart, Lung, and
Blood Institute (NHLBI), a part of the National Institutes of Health
(NIH) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It has 336
enrolling sites in 35 countries worldwide, with 126 sites in the US.
The primary aim of the ISCHEMIA trial is to determine whether an initial
invasive strategy of cardiac catheterization followed by stent or bypass
surgery, if appropriate, plus optimal medical therapy will reduce
cardiovascular death or nonfatal myocardial infarction as compared with
a conservative strategy of initial optimal medical therapy, with cardiac
catheterization reserved for those who fail medical therapy. An
additional 500-700 patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (eGFR
<30 or dialysis) are being randomized in the NHLBI-funded ISCHEMIA-CKD
ancillary trial.
“We are excited GONITROTM has been selected to participate in
the landmark ISCHEMIA Trial to determine the optimal way to manage
SIHD,” said Quang Pham, Chief Executive Officer of Espero
Pharmaceuticals. “The current practice guidelines state that all
patients suffering from SIHD should be prescribed a short-acting nitrate
for angina.”
“We are appreciative of the donation made by Espero Pharmaceuticals,”
commented Judith S. Hochman, MD, Chair of the ISCHEMIA Trial, the Harold
Snyder Family Professor of Cardiology, associate director of the Leon H.
Charney Division of Cardiology, and Senior Associate Dean for Clinical
Sciences at NYU Langone Medical Center. “Short-acting nitrates are
important to our patients and trial,” said David Maron, MD, the trial’s
Co-Chair and Principal Investigator.
GONITRO™ is a recently approved short-acting nitrate in a patented,
stabilized crystal granule form available in single dose packets for
acute relief of an attack or prophylaxis of angina pectoris due to
coronary artery disease. Each individual packet of GONITROTM
contains 400 mcg of nitroglycerin. Additional information about GONITROTM
can be found at www.gonitrorx.com.
About Espero Pharmaceuticals
Espero Pharmaceuticals, Inc., www.esperopharma.com,
is a commercial-stage cardiovascular pharmaceutical company engaged in
maximizing the commercial value of proven treatments that improve the
quality of life for patients. Espero is focused on compounds with proven
safety and efficacy administered via novel delivery solutions in the
cardiovascular and other specialty therapeutic categories. Through
Jacksonville Pharmaceuticals, its wholly owned subsidiary, the company
markets and distributes selected generic pharmaceutical products
including the authorized generic version of Nitrolingual® Pumpspray
(nitroglycerin lingual spray).