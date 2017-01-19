BIOQuebec, Biotech Finances Release: Organizations Create A Partnership To Promote The Dissemination Of Information About And Between Life Sciences Organizations In The Francophonie

BROMONT, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQuébec and Biotech Finances have joined forces to promote Québec’s
life sciences companies within the Francophonie while also updating our
local organizations on francophone businesses around the world who are
in the same industry.
“This partnership offers great added value to our members”
“We are thrilled to expand the Francophone life sciences information
network in Québec”, states Biotech Finances’ Editor-In-Chief,
Jacques-Bernard Taste. “This partnership with BIOQuébec fits well
with our mission to bring together and inform the international
francophone and francophile life sciences community with this unique
medium dedicated to economics, finance, and business development.”
Specifically, BIOQuébec will act as a communication channel allowing its
members to share their news and information with Biotech Finances’
editorial staff who will then, at their discretion, expand upon stories
through in-depth interviews and additional research. The journalists
working at this specialized outlet produce exclusive written works and
audio and video presentations transmitted across Canada and throughout
Europe.
Beginning in January, BIOQuébec members will receive Biotech Finances’
monthly electronic summary and will be able to access complete articles
on a pay-per-view basis or with a yearly membership.
“This partnership offers great added value to our members”, says
Anie Perrault, BIOQuébec’s Executive Manager. “It will allow them to
broaden their reach when sharing news and learn more about opportunities
available elsewhere. No specialized media outlet like it exists in the
province, it’s really quite new!”
In addition, this collaboration between these two organizations will
allow for the creation of the first comprehensive map of Québec’s life
sciences industry. This printed map, measuring more than a meter wide,
will be produced and distributed without cost to BIOQuébec members. It
will contain information such as founding year, number of employees,
name of the CEO, a description of activities as well as certain
financial information.
“There are several interactive Web maps in Québec, but none of them
contain all the sub-sectors or cover the whole province. Biotechs, CROs,
and pharmas in all administrative regions are included in this one,
which is a first, and our members will receive one at no charge!”
declares Anie Perrault.
EEI Biotech Finances
Founded in 1999, Biotech Finances is a spinoff of Les Echos which
employs three journalists and one columnist, fifteen expert francophone
contributors from twelve countries, and three professional and permanent
SEO specialists. Biotech Finances produces and markets its own audio and
video files and, as exclusive and main supplier, all of Biotech Finances
electronic information and archives for their online presence. This
organization targets francophone communities (33 countries), the
Francophonie (80 states and governments which are either members or
observers of the OIF) and francophones in various groups, the ETI, and
SMBs as well as francophone associations, circles, and organizations
around the world.
http://www.eei-biotechfinances.com/
http://lettre.eei-biotechfinances.com/
BIOQuébec
BIOQuébec, the province’s bio-industries and life sciences network, is
committed to supporting the growth of Québec’s biotechnology and life
sciences industry, which creates wealth and specialized jobs, is focused
on innovation and marketing, and is dedicated to improving everyone’s
health and quality of life. Founded in 1991, this NPC focuses on three
issues: governmental representation, its members’ business development,
and partnerships which allow members to save in various areas of their
operations. For more information, visit its new Website at www.bioquebec.com