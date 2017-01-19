BIOQuebec, Biotech Finances Release: Organizations Create A Partnership To Promote The Dissemination Of Information About And Between Life Sciences Organizations In The Francophonie

BROMONT, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOQuébec and Biotech Finances have joined forces to promote Québec’s life sciences companies within the Francophonie while also updating our local organizations on francophone businesses around the world who are in the same industry.

“We are thrilled to expand the Francophone life sciences information network in Québec”, states Biotech Finances’ Editor-In-Chief, Jacques-Bernard Taste. “This partnership with BIOQuébec fits well with our mission to bring together and inform the international francophone and francophile life sciences community with this unique medium dedicated to economics, finance, and business development.”

Specifically, BIOQuébec will act as a communication channel allowing its members to share their news and information with Biotech Finances’ editorial staff who will then, at their discretion, expand upon stories through in-depth interviews and additional research. The journalists working at this specialized outlet produce exclusive written works and audio and video presentations transmitted across Canada and throughout Europe.

Beginning in January, BIOQuébec members will receive Biotech Finances’ monthly electronic summary and will be able to access complete articles on a pay-per-view basis or with a yearly membership.

“This partnership offers great added value to our members”, says Anie Perrault, BIOQuébec’s Executive Manager. “It will allow them to broaden their reach when sharing news and learn more about opportunities available elsewhere. No specialized media outlet like it exists in the province, it’s really quite new!”

In addition, this collaboration between these two organizations will allow for the creation of the first comprehensive map of Québec’s life sciences industry. This printed map, measuring more than a meter wide, will be produced and distributed without cost to BIOQuébec members. It will contain information such as founding year, number of employees, name of the CEO, a description of activities as well as certain financial information.

“There are several interactive Web maps in Québec, but none of them contain all the sub-sectors or cover the whole province. Biotechs, CROs, and pharmas in all administrative regions are included in this one, which is a first, and our members will receive one at no charge!” declares Anie Perrault.

Founded in 1999, Biotech Finances is a spinoff of Les Echos which employs three journalists and one columnist, fifteen expert francophone contributors from twelve countries, and three professional and permanent SEO specialists. Biotech Finances produces and markets its own audio and video files and, as exclusive and main supplier, all of Biotech Finances electronic information and archives for their online presence. This organization targets francophone communities (33 countries), the Francophonie (80 states and governments which are either members or observers of the OIF) and francophones in various groups, the ETI, and SMBs as well as francophone associations, circles, and organizations around the world.

BIOQuébec, the province’s bio-industries and life sciences network, is committed to supporting the growth of Québec’s biotechnology and life sciences industry, which creates wealth and specialized jobs, is focused on innovation and marketing, and is dedicated to improving everyone’s health and quality of life. Founded in 1991, this NPC focuses on three issues: governmental representation, its members’ business development, and partnerships which allow members to save in various areas of their operations. For more information, visit its new Website at www.bioquebec.com