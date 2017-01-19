Catalent (CTLT) Release: Company Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Webcast

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) (“Catalent”), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer health products, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017 ended December 31, 2016, after the market close on Monday, February 6, 2017. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 4:45 p.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at http://investor.catalent.com.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available in the “Investors” section of Catalent’s website prior to the start of the webcast.

The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be available for 90 days in the “Investors” section at www.catalent.com.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 9,200 people, including over 1,000 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across 5 continents and in fiscal 2016 generated $1.85 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, N.J. For more information, please visit www.catalent.com.

