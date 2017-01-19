Christ Hospital Health Network Hospital Unveils Xenex Germ-Zapping Robots, Enhancing Patient Safety

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The
Christ Hospital Health Network is the first healthcare system in the
region to use five Xenex
LightStrike™ Germ-Zapping
Robots™ to enhance environmental cleanliness and transform the way
care is delivered by disinfecting and destroying hard-to-kill pathogens
in hard-to-clean places.
“We want to do everything within our means to provide the safest and
cleanest environment at all of our facilities. This is one more tool to
help reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections”
These five Xenex robots, named after The Christ Hospital team members,
use Full Spectrum™ pulsed
xenon ultraviolet (UV) light to quickly destroy bacteria, viruses,
fungi and bacterial spores. The portable disinfection system is an
emerging technology in healthcare focusing on the most effective and
efficient method of sanitizing surfaces throughout hospitals and
healthcare facilities. These technologies enable environmental services
personnel to increase their effectiveness in providing the safest
environment for patients and staff.
“We want to do everything within our means to provide the safest and
cleanest environment at all of our facilities. This is one more tool to
help reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections,” said Deborah
Hayes, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Christ
Hospital. “The Christ Hospital has long been recognized as a leader in
medical technology and highly specialized care in our clinical areas, so
it’s only fitting that we should employ innovative technological
solutions to care for our facilities. One hospital acquired infection is
one too many, so we are excited to begin using the Xenex system to
ensure that we have a comprehensive tool belt to assist us in delivering
the finest quality of care. Our mission is to continue innovating to
improve the health of the community by creating patient value and this
is one more way in which we can demonstrate that.”
UV light has been used for disinfection for decades. The Xenex
LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot is a new technology that utilizes pulsed
xenon (not mercury bulbs) to create germicidal UV light. Pulsed xenon
emits high
intensity UVC light which penetrates the cell walls of
microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus and spores.
Their DNA is fused, rendering them unable to reproduce or mutate,
effectively killing them on surfaces without contact or chemicals. The
Xenex system is effective against the most dangerous pathogens,
including Clostridium difficile (C.diff), Methicillin-resistant
Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), VRE, Ebola, norovirus and influenza.
The portable Xenex system can disinfect a typical patient or procedure
room in four or five minute cycles (depending on the robot model)
without warm-up or cool-down times. It can be used in any department and
in any unit within a healthcare facility, including isolation rooms,
operating rooms, general patient care rooms, contact precaution areas,
emergency rooms, bathrooms and public spaces.
The Xenex pulsed xenon UV disinfection system has been credited by
health care facilities across the U.S. for helping them reduce their
infection rates significantly. Several hospitals have published their C.diff,
MRSA and Surgical Site infection
rate reduction studies in peer-reviewed journals - showing infection
rate reductions in excess of 70 percent. Nearly 400 hospitals, Veterans
Affairs and DoD facilities in the U.S., Canada, Africa, UK and Europe
are using Xenex robots, which are also in use in skilled nursing
facilities, ambulatory surgery centers and long term acute care
facilities.
About The Christ Hospital Health Network: The Christ
Hospital Health Network is an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn
with five ambulatory centers and 181 neighborhood offices conveniently
located throughout the Greater Cincinnati area. Its mission is to
improve the health of the community and to create patient value by
providing exceptional outcomes, affordable care and the finest
experiences. Led by the region’s Most Preferred Hospital (National
Research Corporation) for 21 consecutive years, the network is dedicated
to transforming care by delivering integrated, individualized healthcare
and wellness services through its comprehensive physician network and
advanced specialty service. The Christ Hospital is among only 6% of
hospitals in the nation to be awarded Magnet recognition for nursing
excellence and among the top 5% of hospitals in the country for patient
satisfaction. For more than 125 years, The Christ Hospital has provided
compassionate care to all those it serves.
About Xenex Disinfection Services: Xenex's patented Full SpectrumTM
pulsed xenon UV room disinfection system is used for the advanced
disinfection of healthcare facilities. Due to its speed and ease of use,
the Xenex system has proven to integrate smoothly into hospital cleaning
operations. Xenex’s mission is to save lives and reduce suffering by
eliminating the deadly microorganisms that cause hospital acquired
infections (HAIs). The company is backed by well-known investors that
include Malin Corporation, Battery Ventures, Tectonic Ventures, Targeted
Technology Fund II and RK Ventures. For more information, visit Xenex.com.