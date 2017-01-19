BIO Release: Organization Applauds Launch Of Coalition For Epidemic Preparedness Innovations

Coalition aims to fill critical gaps in global infectious disease
readiness
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) applauds today’s launch
of the
Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a new
alliance to finance and coordinate the development of vaccines to
prevent and contain infectious disease epidemics, at the World Economic
Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
“Vaccines have long been one of the most important and effective public
health interventions, preventing millions of illnesses and deaths around
the world. However, as we have seen in recent years with devastating
Ebola and Zika virus pandemics, critical gaps remain in the global
public health arsenal to combat emerging infectious diseases,” said BIO
President and CEO Jim Greenwood. “CEPI’s public-private partnership
model has the potential to close those gaps, particularly those which
the private sector alone is unable to address due to the lack of a
sufficient potential market for such technologies.”
“Only by working together can we address barriers to vaccine development
and prevent and contain infectious global health epidemics. Working
alone, industry players face barriers to vaccine development. CEPI’s
collaborative approach is vital in helping biotechs and other industry
leaders pursue innovative efforts to help prepare against future
pandemics and fight against global public health threats,” said Nima
Farzan, PaxVax President and CEO and the Biotechnology Innovation
Organization (BIO) delegate on the board of the Coalition for Epidemic
Preparedness Innovations.
“Innovative vaccines companies are eager to partner with CEPI to tackle
the many daunting challenges in epidemic preparedness facing the global
health community. By combining the resources, expertise and global reach
of many public, private and philanthropic global health stakeholders,
CEPI will make possible progress on a scale not previously possible,”
said Julie Gerberding, M.D., M.P.H., and Executive Vice President for
Strategic Communications, Global Public Policy and Population Health for
Merck & Co Inc. Dr. Gerberding also serves on the Board of Directors for
CEPI.
In addition to their public health benefits, vaccines also generate
tremendous societal and economic value by keeping children and adults
healthy and productive. A recent
study found that by preventing illness and premature deaths,
vaccination of children born in the United States in 2009 will generate
$184 billion in lifetime social value, or $45,000 per child. Of this,
about two percent ($3.4 billion) accrues to vaccine manufacturers in the
form of profits, while the remaining 98% ($180.7 billion) is retained by
society.
For more information about the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness
Innovations, please visit http://cepi.net/.
