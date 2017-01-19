Bovie Medical Corporation (BVX) Release: Company Announce Sales Channel Partnership With ConMed (CNMD) For PlazXact

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bovie Medical (NYSE MKT: BVX), announced that it has entered into a global sales channel partnership agreement with CONMED (NASDAQ: CNMD) for its PlazXact™ Ablator, which will be marketed as the UltrAblator Bipolar® series effective in March 2017.

Bovie Medical’s CEO, Robert L. Gershon noted, “Partnering with a company of CONMED’s reputation builds on Bovie’s strategy to scale our innovative products through strategic sales channel partnerships that provide immediate access to large addressable markets. We are proud to add our ablator to CONMED’s highly-recognized family of brands that have been at the forefront of technological innovation for a growing range of minimally invasive and orthopedic surgery procedures.”

Commenting on the agreement, Nate Folkert, VP and General Manager of CONMED Orthopedic Division said, “We are excited to execute this agreement, which allows our global salesforce to offer this complementary product to our existing array of ablation offerings. The UltrAblator is an innovative and economical option that is highly compatible with customers’ existing electrosurgical equipment. This agreement is in line with our commitment to providing a full range of ablator products that cover a variety of arthroscopic procedures for small and large joints, and are competitively priced to enable the surgeon and facility to share in cost savings.”

About Bovie Medical Corporation

Bovie Medical Corporation is a leading maker of medical devices and supplies as well as the developer of J-Plasma®, a patented new plasma-based surgical product for cutting and coagulation. J-Plasma® utilizes a helium ionization process to produce a stable, focused beam of ionized gas that provides surgeons with greater precision, minimal invasiveness and an absence of conductive currents through the patient during surgery. Bovie Medical Corporation is also a leader in the manufacture of a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, marketed through both private labels and the Company’s own well-respected brands (Bovie®, Aaron®, IDS™ and ICON™) to distributors worldwide. The Company also leverages its expertise through original equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company’s current and new products, please refer to the Investor Relations section of Bovie Medical Corporation’s www.boviemed.com.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. The Company distributes its products worldwide from several manufacturing locations. CONMED has a direct selling presence in 17 countries, and international sales constitute approximately 50% of the Company’s total sales. Headquartered in Utica, New York, the Company employs approximately 3,400 people. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.