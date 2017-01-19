Bovie Medical Corporation (BVX) Release: Company Announce Sales Channel Partnership With ConMed (CNMD) For PlazXact

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bovie Medical (NYSE MKT: BVX), announced that it has
entered into a global sales channel partnership agreement with CONMED
(NASDAQ: CNMD) for its PlazXact™ Ablator, which will be marketed as
the UltrAblator Bipolar® series effective in March 2017.
Bovie Medical’s CEO, Robert L. Gershon noted, “Partnering with a company
of CONMED’s reputation builds on Bovie’s strategy to scale our
innovative products through strategic sales channel partnerships that
provide immediate access to large addressable markets. We are proud to
add our ablator to CONMED’s highly-recognized family of brands that have
been at the forefront of technological innovation for a growing range of
minimally invasive and orthopedic surgery procedures.”
Commenting on the agreement, Nate Folkert, VP and General Manager of
CONMED Orthopedic Division said, “We are excited to execute this
agreement, which allows our global salesforce to offer this
complementary product to our existing array of ablation offerings. The
UltrAblator is an innovative and economical option that is highly
compatible with customers’ existing electrosurgical equipment. This
agreement is in line with our commitment to providing a full range of
ablator products that cover a variety of arthroscopic procedures for
small and large joints, and are competitively priced to enable the
surgeon and facility to share in cost savings.”
About Bovie Medical Corporation
Bovie Medical Corporation is a leading maker of medical devices and
supplies as well as the developer of J-Plasma®, a patented new
plasma-based surgical product for cutting and coagulation. J-Plasma®
utilizes a helium ionization process to produce a stable, focused beam
of ionized gas that provides surgeons with greater precision, minimal
invasiveness and an absence of conductive currents through the patient
during surgery. Bovie Medical Corporation is also a leader in the
manufacture of a range of electrosurgical products and technologies,
marketed through both private labels and the Company’s own
well-respected brands (Bovie®, Aaron®, IDS™ and ICON™) to distributors
worldwide. The Company also leverages its expertise through original
equipment manufacturing (OEM) agreements with other medical device
manufacturers. For further information about the Company’s current and
new products, please refer to the Investor Relations section of Bovie
Medical Corporation’s www.boviemed.com.
About CONMED Corporation
CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices
and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products
are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties,
including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and
gastroenterology. The Company distributes its products worldwide from
several manufacturing locations. CONMED has a direct selling presence in
17 countries, and international sales constitute approximately 50% of
the Company’s total sales. Headquartered in Utica, New York, the Company
employs approximately 3,400 people. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.