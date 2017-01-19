Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Release: Company To Host Conference Call And Webcast Discussion Of Fourth Quarter And Year 2016 Financial Results On February 9, 2017

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seattle Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) announced today that it will
report its fourth quarter and year 2016 financial results on Thursday,
February 9, after the close of financial markets. Following the results
announcement, company management will host a conference call and webcast
discussion of the results and provide a general corporate update. Access
to the event can be obtained as follows:
LIVE access on Thursday, February 9, 2017
1:30 p.m. Pacific Time /
4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
REPLAY access
-
Telephone replay will be available beginning at approximately 4:30
p.m. PT on Thursday, February 9, 2017, through 5:00 p.m. PT on Monday,
February 13, 2017, by calling 888-203-1112 (domestic) or 719-457-0820
(international); conference ID 7270658
-
Webcast replay will be available on the Seattle Genetics website at www.seattlegenetics.com
in the Investors
and News section
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics is an innovative biotechnology company that develops
and commercializes novel antibody-based therapies for the treatment of
cancer. The company’s industry-leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
technology harnesses the targeting ability of antibodies to deliver
cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells. ADCETRIS® (brentuximab
vedotin), the company’s lead product, in collaboration with Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited, is the first in a new class of ADCs
commercially available globally in 66 countries for relapsed classical
Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell
lymphoma (sALCL). Seattle Genetics is also advancing vadastuximab
talirine (SGN-CD33A; 33A), an ADC in a phase 3 trial for acute myeloid
leukemia. Headquartered in Bothell, Washington, Seattle Genetics has a
robust pipeline of innovative therapies for blood-related cancers and
solid tumors designed to address significant unmet medical needs and
improve treatment outcomes for patients. The company has collaborations
for its proprietary ADC technology with a number of companies including
AbbVie, Astellas, Bayer, Celldex, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer.
More information can be found at www.seattlegenetics.com.