Axial Biotherapeutics Release: Biotech Expands Management Team To Strengthen Financial Operations And Accelerate Clinical Development

BOSTON & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axial Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company building a unique class of microbial-targeted CNS therapeutics today announced the appointment of two senior leaders to the Axial executive management team. Brian Malone will serve as Senior Vice President, Finance and will be responsible for all financial, operational and IT aspects of the Company. In addition, A. Stewart Campbell, Ph.D. joins Axial as Vice President, Early Stage Development to support the Company in its R&D efforts. Both will be based in Boston, Massachusetts and report to Co-founder and CEO, David H. Donabedian, Ph.D.

Axial has licensed exclusive, worldwide rights to intellectual property from the Mazmanian Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology which covers groundbreaking findings about the interactions between the gut microbiome and the brain as it relates to neurological disorders. Axial’s focus will be to translate these discoveries into a unique class of microbial-targeted biotherapeutics that could become breakthrough therapies for a variety of neurological diseases and disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

“Brian and Stewart bring extensive industry experience within their respective fields to Axial Biotherapeutics and I am very pleased to welcome them to the team,” said David H. Donabedian, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Axial Biotherapeutics. “Our focus as we build the Company over the next 18-24 months is to advance our lead programs in ASD and PD towards clinical development while deepening our pipeline. Both will immensely contribute to those efforts.”

Mr. Malone has held several senior finance and operations roles including Chief Financial Officer positions at Longwood Fund, Kellport Capital Management and Old Mutual Asset Management where he was responsible for establishing all financial, compliance, outsourced administration and reporting functions. During his time at Old Mutual's Investment Management, he was involved with the listing of Old Mutual on the London Stock Exchange (ticker OML). Mr. Malone started his career in Dublin, Ireland with Ernst & Young before moving to Guernsey in the Channel Islands where he worked for KPMG, Barings and Old Mutual. He has an honors degree in science from University College Dublin and is a Fellow of the Irish Institute of Chartered Accountants. Additionally, he has postgraduate qualifications in information technology from Dublin City University and in International Financial Reporting Standards.

Dr. Campbell brings more than 22 years of drug discovery and development expertise to Axial, with an emphasis on preclinical, CMC and clinical development. He has built and led R&D teams involved in a variety of environments from early stage research through advanced clinical development in small start-ups to mid-sized companies. Prior to joining Axial, Dr. Campbell held various leadership roles at biopharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing companies including Corden Pharma, Surface Logix and Insmed Inc. He holds a B.Sc. with honors in chemistry from St. Francis Xavier University, a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the Queen’s University and did post-doctoral research in natural product synthesis at Duke University.

About Axial Biotherapeutics

Axial Biotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company harnessing the link between the human gut microbiome and the central nervous system to develop a new class of biotherapeutics to improve the quality of life for people with neurological diseases and disorders. www.axialbiotherapeutics.com