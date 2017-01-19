Axial Biotherapeutics Release: Biotech Expands Management Team To Strengthen Financial Operations And Accelerate Clinical Development

-- Brian Malone joins as Senior Vice President, Finance --
-- A. Stewart Campbell, Ph.D. joins as Vice President, Early Stage
Development --
BOSTON & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axial Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company building a unique class
of microbial-targeted CNS therapeutics today announced the appointment
of two senior leaders to the Axial executive management team. Brian
Malone will serve as Senior Vice President, Finance and will be
responsible for all financial, operational and IT aspects of the
Company. In addition, A. Stewart Campbell, Ph.D. joins Axial as Vice
President, Early Stage Development to support the Company in its R&D
efforts. Both will be based in Boston, Massachusetts and report to
Co-founder and CEO, David H. Donabedian, Ph.D.
Axial has licensed exclusive, worldwide rights to intellectual property
from the Mazmanian Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology
which covers groundbreaking findings about the interactions between the
gut microbiome and the brain as it relates to neurological disorders.
Axial’s focus will be to translate these discoveries into a unique class
of microbial-targeted biotherapeutics that could become breakthrough
therapies for a variety of neurological diseases and disorders,
including Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and Parkinson’s Disease (PD).
“Brian and Stewart bring extensive industry experience within their
respective fields to Axial Biotherapeutics and I am very pleased to
welcome them to the team,” said David H. Donabedian, Ph.D., Co-founder
and CEO of Axial Biotherapeutics. “Our focus as we build the Company
over the next 18-24 months is to advance our lead programs in ASD and PD
towards clinical development while deepening our pipeline. Both will
immensely contribute to those efforts.”
Mr. Malone has held several senior finance and operations roles
including Chief Financial Officer positions at Longwood Fund, Kellport
Capital Management and Old Mutual Asset Management where he was
responsible for establishing all financial, compliance, outsourced
administration and reporting functions. During his time at Old Mutual's
Investment Management, he was involved with the listing of Old Mutual on
the London Stock Exchange (ticker OML). Mr. Malone started his career in
Dublin, Ireland with Ernst & Young before moving to Guernsey in the
Channel Islands where he worked for KPMG, Barings and Old Mutual. He has
an honors degree in science from University College Dublin and is a
Fellow of the Irish Institute of Chartered Accountants. Additionally, he
has postgraduate qualifications in information technology from Dublin
City University and in International Financial Reporting Standards.
Dr. Campbell brings more than 22 years of drug discovery and development
expertise to Axial, with an emphasis on preclinical, CMC and clinical
development. He has built and led R&D teams involved in a variety of
environments from early stage research through advanced clinical
development in small start-ups to mid-sized companies. Prior to joining
Axial, Dr. Campbell held various leadership roles at biopharmaceutical
and chemical manufacturing companies including Corden Pharma, Surface
Logix and Insmed Inc. He holds a B.Sc. with honors in chemistry from St.
Francis Xavier University, a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the Queen’s
University and did post-doctoral research in natural product synthesis
at Duke University.
About Axial Biotherapeutics
Axial Biotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company harnessing the link
between the human gut microbiome and the central nervous system to
develop a new class of biotherapeutics to improve the quality of life
for people with neurological diseases and disorders. www.axialbiotherapeutics.com